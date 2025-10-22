Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Reports Record Profits and Dividends Amid Market Volatility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. ( (AU:ALI) ) has shared an update.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd reported a significant increase in full-year profit to $52.2 million for the 2025 financial year, driven by strong performance in its global infrastructure portfolio despite geopolitical and economic uncertainties. The company also announced a record high fully franked annual dividend of 9.5 cents per share, highlighting its commitment to delivering sustainable returns to shareholders. The company’s portfolio outperformed broader domestic equities, achieving a total return of 19.9%, underscoring its diversification benefits for Australian investors.

More about Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd is a company that operates in the infrastructure investment industry. It focuses on managing a global portfolio of infrastructure stocks, providing investors with diversified exposure to this asset class. The company is structured as a listed investment company (LIC), which allows it to generate franking credits for shareholders due to its payment of Australian corporate tax.

Average Trading Volume: 95,728

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For a thorough assessment of ALI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue