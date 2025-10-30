Argo Blockchain Initiates Restructuring Plan with Court Filing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Argo Blockchain ( (GB:ARB) ).

Argo Blockchain has filed a claim form with the High Court of Justice in London to seek permission for convening meetings with certain creditors and members regarding its restructuring plan. This plan aims to recapitalize the company under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006, with key dates set for November and December 2025. The restructuring is structured to utilize exemptions under the U.S. Securities Act, potentially impacting the company’s financial stability and market positioning.

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. The company operates a mining facility in Quebec and has offices in the US, Canada, and the UK. Argo is known for its global, sustainable operations powered predominantly by renewable energy and became the first climate-positive cryptocurrency mining company in 2021.

