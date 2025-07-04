Argeo Faces Challenge in South American Contract Bid

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Argeo AS ( (DE:8W20) ).

Argeo ASA announced that its position in a tender competition for a four-year ROV & AUV Support Vessel contract in South America has been challenged by another contractor through an administrative appeal. The company will provide further updates once more information is available or a decision is made public. This development could impact Argeo’s operations and market positioning in the South American subsea service sector.

Argeo AS

Argeo ASA is a comprehensive subsea service provider operating in the Oil & Gas, Marine Minerals, and Renewables sectors. The company offers a unique package that includes robust vessels, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), advanced sensors, digital imaging technology, and a digital platform for data collection and visualization. Argeo provides full-lifecycle services such as survey, inspection, maintenance, and repair to enhance efficiency and reduce carbon footprints for global clients. The company has offices in Asker, Edinburgh, Houston, and Rio de Janeiro and is listed on Euronext Oslo Børs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,211,731

Current Market Cap: NOK214.8M

