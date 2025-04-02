Argeo ASA’s New Share Prospectus Approved, Enhancing Market Presence

Argeo AS ( (DE:8W20) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Argeo ASA announced the approval of a listing prospectus for 9,875,000 new shares issued in the second tranche of its private placement, raising NOK 150 million. This approval by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway allows these shares to be registered and tradable under the same ISIN as existing shares, potentially enhancing the company’s market presence and liquidity.

Argeo ASA is a comprehensive subsea service provider operating in the Oil & Gas, Marine Minerals, and Renewables sectors. The company offers a unique package of robust vessels, autonomous underwater vehicles, advanced sensors, digital imaging technology, and a digital platform for data visualization. Argeo provides full-lifecycle services including survey, inspection, maintenance, and repair to improve efficiency and reduce carbon footprint for global clients. Founded in 2020, it has offices in Asker, Edinburgh, Houston, and Rio de Janeiro, and is listed on Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker ARGEO.

