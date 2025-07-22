Argeo ASA to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting Amid Shareholder Concerns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Argeo AS ( (DE:8W20) ) has shared an update.

Argeo ASA has announced plans to hold an extraordinary general meeting following a request from shareholders representing at least 5% of the company’s shares. The meeting will address a proposal to investigate the company’s administration and financial statements for a specified period and to elect a new board. This move could significantly impact Argeo’s governance and operational transparency, potentially influencing stakeholder confidence and the company’s market positioning.

More about Argeo AS

Argeo ASA is a comprehensive subsea service provider operating in the Oil & Gas, Marine Minerals, and Renewables sectors. The company offers integrated services using advanced vessels, autonomous underwater vehicles, sensors, and digital imaging technology to enhance efficiency and reduce carbon footprints for global clients. Argeo is listed on Euronext Oslo Børs and has offices in Asker, Edinburgh, Houston, and Rio de Janeiro.

Average Trading Volume: 1,942,035

Current Market Cap: NOK36.52M

