Argentex Group Plc Enters Administration Amid Financial Struggles

Argentex Group Plc ( (GB:AGFX) ) has shared an update.

Argentex Group Plc, along with its subsidiary Argentex Technologies Limited, has entered administration under the Insolvency Act 1986. This follows previous announcements about the company’s financial difficulties and the appointment of Special Administrators to Argentex LLP. The administration process will be managed by Daniel Conway, Anthony Wright, and David Hudson of FRP Advisory Trading Limited, with further updates expected in the future.

More about Argentex Group Plc

Average Trading Volume: 1,294,830

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.28M

