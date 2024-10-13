Argent Unveils High-Grade Expansion at Kempfield

Argent Minerals Limited (AU:ARD) has released an update.

Argent Minerals Limited has announced a significant extension of its silver-gold-base metal mineralization at its Kempfield NW Prospect, with seven drill holes uncovering high-grade zones up to 47m thick. This discovery highlights the potential for large-scale shallow open-pit mining, as the new zones are located just 1.1km north of the previously known 20.8 million ounces of silver equivalent resource. With more drilling planned, the company anticipates further updates that could enhance the Kempfield Project’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:ARD stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.