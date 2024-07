Argent Minerals Limited (AU:ARD) has released an update.

Argent Minerals Limited has announced the appointment of Phillip Andrew Hall as a director effective from 1 July 2024. Hall currently holds a beneficial interest in 6,806,898 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares of the company through GROUND RISK PTY LTD. No further interests in securities or contracts were disclosed by the newly appointed director.

