Argent Minerals Reports Promising Drilling Results in NSW

Argent Minerals Limited ( (AU:ARD) ) has issued an announcement.

Argent Minerals Limited reported significant progress in its exploration activities for the quarter ending March 2025. The company completed several reverse circulation drilling programs across various sites in New South Wales, revealing promising mineralization zones and high-grade assays of silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc. These results highlight the potential for substantial resource development at the Kempfield, Henry’s, Sugarloaf Hill, Wood Gully Gossan, and Trunkey Creek projects, positioning Argent Minerals favorably within the mining sector. The company remains well-funded with $1.417 million in cash, supporting ongoing and future exploration efforts.

More about Argent Minerals Limited

Argent Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary products include silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc, with a market focus on polymetallic projects in New South Wales, Australia.

YTD Price Performance: 41.18%

Average Trading Volume: 5,117,046

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$34.7M

See more data about ARD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue