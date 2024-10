Argent Biopharma (AU:RGT) has released an update.

Argent Biopharma Limited has announced the issuance of 600,000 unquoted equity securities under the performance rights category. These securities are scheduled for issue on October 15, 2024. This move could indicate potential growth opportunities for the company and may interest investors in the biopharmaceutical sector.

