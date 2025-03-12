Argent BioPharma Enters Exclusive Agreement for Malta Facility

Argent Biopharma ( (AU:RGT) ) has provided an update.

Argent BioPharma has entered into an exclusive agreement with Dr. Shlomo Sadoun, CEO of SK-Pharma, to facilitate a commercial transaction for its Malta-based manufacturing facility. This agreement, which includes a three-month exclusivity period, aims to establish new contract manufacturing or supply and distribution partnerships. The move is part of Argent BioPharma’s strategic initiative to optimize global manufacturing operations and unlock new commercial opportunities. By repositioning the Malta facility as a Contract Manufacturing Operations service, the company seeks to cater to pharmaceutical companies looking for specialized, cost-effective manufacturing solutions within the EU. This strategic shift is expected to enhance Argent BioPharma’s operational and financial position, aligning with its long-term vision and providing value for shareholders.

Argent BioPharma Limited is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in neuroimmunology. It develops advanced nano-medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders and immune-related conditions. The company leverages cutting-edge technologies, including the Neuro-Immune Modulatory System, to target complex diseases lacking effective treatments. Argent BioPharma’s pipeline includes lead candidates like CannEpil®, CogniCann®, and CimetrA®.

