Argent Biopharma (AU:RGT) has released an update.

Argent BioPharma Ltd., a leader in multidisciplinary drug development, has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024. Prospective directors have until October 10, 2024, to submit their nominations. The company specializes in advanced therapies for the central nervous system and immunology.

For further insights into AU:RGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.