Argenica Therapeutics Announces Director Departure

Argenica Therapeutics Ltd ( (AU:AGN) ) has provided an update.

Argenica Therapeutics Ltd announced the cessation of Robert Black as a director, effective March 3, 2025. This change in the board may influence the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests, as Black held significant shares through Black Magic Enterprises Pty Ltd, indicating his substantial involvement in the company.

More about Argenica Therapeutics Ltd

Argenica Therapeutics Ltd is a company operating in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of novel therapeutics. The company is primarily engaged in creating treatments aimed at protecting brain cells following a stroke, with a market focus on neurological health.

YTD Price Performance: 25.40%

Average Trading Volume: 127,322

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Learn more about AGN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.