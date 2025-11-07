Ares Real Estate Income Trust Inc. Issues New Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Div Cap Dvs Ppt Shs -A- ( (ZDPFAX) ) has shared an announcement.

On November 3, 2025, Ares Real Estate Income Trust Inc. issued shares in transactions exempt from the registration provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, pursuant to Regulation D. The issuance included 563,811 Class S-PR Shares with gross proceeds of $4,490,465 and 1,122,985 Class I-PR Shares with gross proceeds of $8,839,020. This move reflects the company’s strategic financial activities, potentially impacting its capital structure and market positioning.

More about Div Cap Dvs Ppt Shs -A-

See more insights into ZDPFAX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue