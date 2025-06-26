Ares Asia Limited Reports Significant Revenue Decline for FY2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Ares Asia Limited ( (HK:0645) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ares Asia Limited reported its annual financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025, showing a significant decline in revenue from $70.382 million in 2024 to $3.317 million in 2025. The company also recorded a loss of $2.359 million attributable to its owners, reflecting challenges in its operational performance and market conditions.

More about Ares Asia Limited

Ares Asia Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with limited liability. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in various business activities, although specific industry details are not provided in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 137,600

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$64.15M

