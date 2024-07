Arendals Fossekompani ASA (DE:5VZ) has released an update.

Arendals Fossekompani ASA has implemented a new incentive program allowing group management to purchase company shares at a 20% discount, locked in for three years. Key figures including CEO Benjamin Golding, CFO Lars Peder Fensli, and others have participated, resulting in substantial share acquisitions by each through their respective companies.

For further insights into DE:5VZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.