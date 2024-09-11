Arecor’s Insulin AT278 Shows Promise for Diabetes Care

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (GB:AREC) has released an update.

Arecor Therapeutics PLC reported positive outcomes from a Phase I clinical study of its ultra-concentrated, ultra-rapid acting insulin AT278 for Type 2 diabetic patients with high BMI, demonstrating superior early glucose-lowering effects compared to NovoRapid. The findings suggest AT278’s potential as the first highly concentrated insulin on the market and its pivotal role in advancing the development of miniaturized, longer-wear insulin pumps. This innovation addresses a significant market need and could revolutionize insulin delivery for patients with high daily insulin requirements.

