Ardagh Metal Packaging Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with Upgraded EBITDA Guidance

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( (AMBP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. announced its second-quarter 2025 results, reporting a 16% increase in revenue to $1,455 million compared to the same period last year. The company experienced a significant 18% growth in Adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong volume growth in the Americas and a resilient business model despite macroeconomic uncertainties. The company upgraded its full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $705-$725 million, reflecting improved performance and favorable currency movements. The announcement highlights the company’s robust financial position, with a strong liquidity of $680 million and a reduced net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio.

The most recent analyst rating on (AMBP) stock is a Buy with a $4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ardagh Metal Packaging stock, see the AMBP Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMBP is a Outperform.

Ardagh Metal Packaging’s overall score is driven by strong technical momentum and positive earnings call performance. The high dividend yield adds appeal, but financial concerns related to leverage and negative equity, along with profitability challenges, temper the score. The company’s upgraded guidance provides optimism, countered by macroeconomic uncertainties.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. operates in the packaging industry, specializing in the production of metal beverage cans. The company focuses on providing innovative packaging solutions to a diverse customer base, particularly in the beverage sector, with a strong market presence in both the Americas and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 2,015,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.77B

