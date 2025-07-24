Ardagh Metal Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( (AMBP) ) has shared an update.

On July 24, 2025, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly interim dividend of $0.10 per ordinary share. This dividend is scheduled for payment on August 19, 2025, to shareholders recorded by August 7, 2025. This decision reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders, potentially impacting its financial positioning and stakeholder relations positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (AMBP) stock is a Buy with a $4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ardagh Metal Packaging stock, see the AMBP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AMBP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMBP is a Outperform.

Ardagh Metal Packaging’s overall score is driven by strong technical momentum and positive earnings call performance. The high dividend yield adds appeal, but financial concerns related to leverage and negative equity, along with profitability challenges, temper the score. The company’s upgraded guidance provides optimism, countered by macroeconomic uncertainties.

More about Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable metal beverage cans. As part of the Ardagh Group, AMP operates in Europe and the Americas, boasting innovative production capabilities across 23 facilities in nine countries. With a workforce of over 6,000 employees, AMP reported sales of approximately $4.9 billion in 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 2,015,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.77B

