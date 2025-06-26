ArcWest Launches $4 Million Drilling Program at Todd Creek Project

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An update from ArcWest Exploration Inc ( (TSE:AWX) ) is now available.

ArcWest Exploration Inc. has announced a $4 million drilling program for its Todd Creek Copper-Gold Project in 2025, funded entirely by Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. This initiative marks the first drilling activity since the inception of the Freeport earn-in agreement in 2023, aiming to test four porphyry copper-gold targets. The program is guided by a team responsible for a recent high-grade discovery in northern BC, and it represents a significant step in exploring the underappreciated porphyry Cu-Au systems in the region. ArcWest maintains a strong financial position, with substantial funds and securities, and anticipates additional income from various partnerships and exploration programs.

More about ArcWest Exploration Inc

ArcWest Exploration Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and gold projects. The company is engaged in identifying and advancing underexplored mineral systems, with a particular emphasis on its Todd Creek Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle.

Average Trading Volume: 38,336

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$7.48M

See more insights into AWX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue