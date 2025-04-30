ArcticZymes Technologies Releases 2024 Annual and ESG Reports

The latest announcement is out from ArcticZymes Technologies ASA ( (DE:B4V) ).

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA has released its Annual Report and updated ESG report for 2024, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and sustainability. This release is expected to enhance the company’s reputation in the biotechnology sector and provide stakeholders with comprehensive insights into its financial and environmental performance.

More about ArcticZymes Technologies ASA

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of enzyme technologies. The company provides specialized products for molecular research, diagnostics, and biomanufacturing, catering to a global market.

YTD Price Performance: 25.70%

Average Trading Volume: 1,300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €70.41M

For an in-depth examination of B4V stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue