Arctic Fish Holding AS reported a productive second quarter in 2024 with 1.3 thousand tonnes of gutted fish harvested and an Operational EBIT of 2.3 MEUR. The company also disclosed a Net Interest-Bearing Debt of 119 MEUR, excluding IFRS 16 effects. Arctic Fish, a prominent Icelandic salmon farmer, is set to release its full Q2 report on August 21, 2024.

