Arctic Bioscience Reports Promising Q3 2025 Results and Strategic Advancements

An update from Arctic Bioscience AS ( (DE:9TD) ) is now available.

Arctic Bioscience reported significant advancements in its pharmaceutical and nutraceutical projects in Q3 2025. The HeROPA study showed promising results for the psoriasis drug candidate HRO350, while the ROMEGA® herring caviar oil demonstrated potential benefits for glaucoma patients. Despite a recall impacting nutra revenues, the company anticipates strong order intake for 2026. Financially, Arctic Bioscience experienced a decrease in revenues and gross profit compared to the previous year, but cost reduction measures improved EBITDA. The company is preparing for a B2C sales launch in Sweden and is actively engaging with potential partners to enhance its market presence.

More about Arctic Bioscience AS

Arctic Bioscience is a biotech company specializing in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products derived from unique bioactive marine compounds. The company is focused on creating HRO350, an oral drug candidate for treating mild-to-moderate psoriasis, and offers nutraceuticals globally under the ROMEGA® brand.

YTD Price Performance: 107.22%

Average Trading Volume: 80,155

Current Market Cap: NOK101.8M

