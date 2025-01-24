Arcos Dorados Prices $600 Million Senior Notes Due 2032

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest update is out from Arcos Dorados Holdings ( (ARCO) ).

On January 24, 2025, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. announced it has priced $600 million in 6.375% Senior Notes due in 2032. The proceeds will be used to fund a tender offer for existing notes due in 2027 and for general corporate purposes, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and liquidity.

More about Arcos Dorados Holdings

Arcos Dorados is the largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating over 2,400 restaurants across 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company focuses on providing first job opportunities for young people and achieving a positive environmental impact through its initiatives. Arcos Dorados is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ARCO.

YTD Price Performance: -4.00%

Average Trading Volume: 1,310,094

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.52B

Find detailed analytics on ARCO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.