archTIS Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Global Defense Expansion

archTIS Ltd. ( (AU:AR9) ) just unveiled an announcement.

archTIS Limited reported significant growth in its June 2025 quarterly report, with a 17% increase in annual recurring revenue to $4.8 million and a 24% rise in total revenue to $1.9 million. The company achieved major milestones, including customer wins with the U.S. Department of Defense and a U.K.-based aerospace leader, as well as its first sale in Japan. These developments mark a strategic expansion in global defense markets, reinforcing archTIS’s position as a trusted provider of data-centric security solutions. The company also completed a $7.5 million capital raise, enhancing its financial position to support further growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AR9) stock is a Buy with a A$0.35 price target.

More about archTIS Ltd.

archTIS Limited is a global provider of data-centric software solutions focused on the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company operates within the defense sector, offering proprietary licensing solutions that prioritize data security, and has a growing international presence in key markets such as the U.S., U.K., and Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 1,098,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$59.37M

