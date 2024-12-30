ArchTIS Ltd. Announces New Equity Securities Issuance

archTIS Ltd. (AU:AR9) has released an update.

ArchTIS Ltd. has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities, including over 4.7 million performance rights, 2.6 million options, and 3 million restricted stock units, as part of their employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended to be listed on the ASX, reflecting the company’s internal growth and reward strategy.

