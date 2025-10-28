archTIS Limited Announces Investor Webinar for Q1 FY2026 Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

archTIS Limited announced it will hold an Investor Webinar on 31 October 2025 to provide an update on the company’s quarterly activities and future outlook for FY2026. The webinar will feature presentations from CEO Daniel Lai and Global COO Kurt Mueffelmann, offering insights into the company’s operations and allowing for a Q&A session with stakeholders. This initiative reflects archTIS’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its investors, potentially impacting its market positioning by fostering trust and confidence among stakeholders.

archTIS Limited is a global provider of data-centric security solutions designed for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company serves government, defense, enterprise, and regulated industries with its policy-enforced zero trust, attribute-based access, and data controls. Its product suite includes Trusted Data Integration, Kojensi, NC Protect, and Spirion, which protect sensitive data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

