archTIS Issues New Shares, Affirms Regulatory Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from archTIS Ltd. ( (AU:AR9) ).

archTIS Limited has announced the issuance of fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. The company confirms compliance with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and states there is no excluded information that investors would reasonably expect in a disclosure document. This move reflects archTIS’s ongoing commitment to maintaining transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially strengthening its market position and reassuring stakeholders of its operational integrity.

More about archTIS Ltd.

archTIS Limited is a global provider of data-centric software solutions focused on the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company offers award-winning information security solutions designed to protect sensitive content in sectors such as government, defense, supply chain, enterprises, and regulated industries. Their products include archTIS Trusted Data Integration, Kojensi, and NC Protect, which provide secure data integration, sharing, and collaboration capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 606,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$59.3M

See more insights into AR9 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue