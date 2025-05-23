Arch Therapeutics Faces Bankruptcy Amidst Financial Struggles

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Arch Therapeutics ( (ARTHQ) ) has provided an announcement.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 18, 2025, and is operating as a debtor-in-possession. The company accepted a stalking horse bid for its assets, which may result in the cancellation of all equity securities without recovery for shareholders. The court approved postpetition financing and set a hearing for an asset sale on June 20, 2025. Arch Therapeutics has not met its filing obligations with the SEC due to insufficient resources, affecting its compliance and governance standards. The company is seeking strategic alternatives for asset sales but cannot assure success, and its securities have been downgraded due to listing requirement failures.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., along with its subsidiary Arch Biosurgery, Inc., operates in the biotechnology sector, focusing on developing products for surgical and wound care applications. The company has faced significant financial challenges, leading to its reclassification to the OTC Expert Market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,405

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $4

