Arch Capital Group Declares Dividends for Preferred Shares

The latest announcement is out from Arch Capital Group ( (ACGL) ).

On November 7, 2025, Arch Capital Group‘s Board of Directors declared dividends for its Series F and Series G Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares. These dividends, totaling $4,496,250 for Series F and $5,687,500 for Series G, are set to be paid on December 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025, using lawfully available funds under Bermuda law.

Spark’s Take on ACGL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ACGL is a Outperform.

Arch Capital Group’s strong financial performance and record earnings, as highlighted in the latest earnings call, are the most significant factors driving the score. The company’s low P/E ratio suggests it may be undervalued. However, technical indicators show potential bearish momentum, and the lack of a dividend yield may deter income-focused investors.

More about Arch Capital Group

Average Trading Volume: 2,132,484

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $32.68B

