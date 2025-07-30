ArcelorMittal Releases Q2 2025 Analyst Consensus Figures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ArcelorMittal ( (MT) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 29, 2025, ArcelorMittal announced the publication of its second quarter 2025 sell-side analyst consensus figures. These figures, aggregated by Visible Alpha, reflect the expectations of approximately 15 brokers who independently cover the company. The consensus estimates include an EBITDA of $1,850 million, an adjusted net income of $811 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.06. This publication provides stakeholders with an external perspective on the company’s financial performance, although ArcelorMittal does not influence or verify these estimates.

The most recent analyst rating on (MT) stock is a Buy with a $33.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ArcelorMittal stock, see the MT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MT is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is driven primarily by strong technical indicators and a positive earnings call, highlighting operational resilience and strategic growth initiatives. Financial performance is a concern due to declining revenue and profitability, but a strong balance sheet provides stability. Valuation metrics suggest the stock may be overvalued, which is a risk factor.

To see Spark’s full report on MT stock, click here.

More about ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is a leading integrated steel and mining company with operations in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 15 countries. It is the largest steel producer in Europe and among the largest in the Americas, with a growing presence in Asia through its joint venture AM/NS India. The company serves diverse industries including automotive, engineering, construction, and machinery, and generated $62.4 billion in revenue in 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 1,433,455

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $27.28B

For detailed information about MT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue