Arcadium Lithium Plc saw a change in its beneficial ownership, as Chief Operations Officer Barbara A Fochtman sold 51,748 ordinary shares at an average price of $5.2603 per share. This transaction leaves Fochtman with a direct ownership of 133,627 shares, reflecting strategic moves within the company.

