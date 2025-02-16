Arcadium Lithium’s CFO Acquires Significant Shares

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

The latest announcement is out from Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:LTM) ).

Arcadium Lithium Plc announced a change in beneficial ownership as reported in a recent SEC filing. The company’s CFO, VP, and Treasurer, Gilberto Antoniazzi, acquired 170,985 ordinary shares under the company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan, with these restricted stock units scheduled to vest over three years. This transaction signifies continued confidence and strategic alignment with the company’s growth plans, potentially strengthening its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh

YTD Price Performance: 12.32%

Average Trading Volume: 1,356,856

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.87B

