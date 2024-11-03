Arcadium Lithium Reports CDI Reduction and Share Increase

Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:LTM) has released an update.

Arcadium Lithium Plc has reported a significant decrease in the number of Chess Depositary Interests (CDIs) issued over its quoted securities, with a net reduction of over 52 million CDIs in October 2024. This change is attributed to net transfers between CDIs and ordinary shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, the company saw a modest increase in ordinary shares due to its Long Term Incentive Plan and RSU Replacement Agreement.

For further insights into AU:LTM stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.