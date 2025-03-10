Arcadium Lithium Plc Acquired by Rio Tinto Subsidiary

Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:LTM) ) has issued an announcement.

Arcadium Lithium Plc has been acquired by Rio Tinto BM Subsidiary Limited, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Rio Tinto Group. As a result of this acquisition, Arcadium Lithium has filed a Post-Effective Amendment to deregister previously registered securities that remain unsold or unissued, marking a significant operational change and integration into the larger Rio Tinto Group.

More about Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh

Arcadium Lithium Plc operates in the lithium industry, focusing on the production and supply of lithium products. The company is incorporated in the Bailiwick of Jersey and has operations in both the United States and Ireland.

YTD Price Performance: 13.78%

Average Trading Volume: 1,749,525

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10B

