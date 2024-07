ARC Minerals Limited (GB:ARCM) has released an update.

ARC Minerals Limited has announced a significant change in its corporate structure by appointing Zeus Capital Limited as its Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker after Zeus Capital’s acquisition of the WH Ireland Capital Markets Division. This change is effective immediately as the company continues to position itself for future growth.

