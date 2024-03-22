Aranjin Resources Welcomes New Board Member

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARJN) has released an update.

Aranjin Resources Ltd. has announced a change in its Board of Directors, with the resignation of Peter Trow and the appointment of David Wheeler as a non-executive Director. Wheeler, with over 30 years of experience and a background in corporate advisory, is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s future endeavors. The company expresses gratitude to Trow for his service and looks forward to the expertise Wheeler will bring.

