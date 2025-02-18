Arabian and Shelf Drilling Forge Strategic Alliance for Global Expansion

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Shelf Drilling ( (SHLLF) ) has provided an announcement.

Arabian Drilling and Shelf Drilling have signed an MOU to form a strategic alliance aimed at expanding their international presence and capabilities. This partnership will enable Arabian Drilling to leverage Shelf Drilling’s international platform and relationships, while Shelf Drilling will benefit from using Arabian Drilling’s premium rigs. The alliance seeks to enhance the competitiveness and market reach of both companies, potentially creating new value for stakeholders and reinforcing their market positioning.

More about Shelf Drilling

Arabian Drilling is the largest onshore and offshore drilling company in Saudi Arabia, with a significant fleet size, serving clients such as Aramco and Baker Hughes. Shelf Drilling is a leading international contractor specializing in shallow water offshore drilling, operating across various global regions including the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

YTD Price Performance: -20.74%

Average Trading Volume: 29,791

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $192.7M

