Aquirian Limited Issues Cleansing Notice for Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Aquirian Limited ( (AU:AQN) ).

Aquirian Limited has issued a cleansing notice under section 708A of the Corporations Act 2001, indicating that the securities were issued without disclosure to investors. The company confirms compliance with relevant provisions of the Act and states there is no excluded information that investors would expect in a disclosure document. This announcement underscores Aquirian’s commitment to regulatory compliance and transparency, potentially reinforcing stakeholder confidence in its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AQN) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aquirian Limited stock, see the AU:AQN Stock Forecast page.

More about Aquirian Limited

Aquirian Limited is a mining services company specializing in innovative drill and blast solutions. With core operating units in Energetics, Technology, and People, Aquirian focuses on optimizing blast hole outcomes, reducing costs, improving production efficiencies, and enhancing environmental performance. Its subsidiary, Western Energetics, provides strategic storage, logistics, and energetic solutions to support mining operations in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 209,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$46.34M

For an in-depth examination of AQN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue