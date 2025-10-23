Aquirian Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Aquirian Limited ( (AU:AQN) ).

Aquirian Limited has announced the quotation of 5,200,000 new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AQN. This issuance is part of a previously announced transaction, and it reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market presence and enhance its financial flexibility.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AQN) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aquirian Limited stock, see the AU:AQN Stock Forecast page.

More about Aquirian Limited

Average Trading Volume: 209,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$46.34M

See more data about AQN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

