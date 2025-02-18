Aquila Acquisition Corp. Clarifies De-SPAC Transaction Timeline

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

An announcement from Aquila Acquisition Corp. Class A ( (HK:7836) ) is now available.

Aquila Acquisition Corporation, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has issued a clarification regarding its De-SPAC Transaction involving the issuance of Successor Company Class A Shares. The announcement corrects the earlier stated last day of dealings in Aquila Listed Warrants, now expected to continue until March 7, 2025, while the Class A Shares dealings will cease on February 28, 2025. This update is crucial for shareholders and potential investors as it affects the timeline for transactions and the potential listing status of the company’s securities, highlighting the importance of regulatory compliance and the need for investor caution.

YTD Price Performance: 2.71%

Average Trading Volume: 231,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.22B

