Aqua Bio Technology ASA Completes Share Capital Restructuring

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Aqua Bio Technology ASA ( (DE:3FZ) ) has provided an announcement.

Aqua Bio Technology ASA has completed a private placement and subsequent offering, issuing a total of 52,543,975 new shares, resulting in an increase in share capital by NOK 5,254,397.50. The company also reduced its share capital by NOK 261,246,580.80 by decreasing the par value of its shares. The new shares will be registered and delivered to subscribers, pending approval of a listing prospectus expected by the end of December 2025. This strategic financial restructuring aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance its market positioning.

More about Aqua Bio Technology ASA

Aqua Bio Technology ASA (ABTEC) is a technology and distribution group specializing in skincare and nonfood sectors. The company focuses on both B2C and B2B distribution, offering services in freight, customs, and logistics, and develops sustainable biotechnology for skincare products. It is listed on Euronext Expand Oslo.

Average Trading Volume: 224,772

Current Market Cap: NOK74.17M

See more insights into 3FZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue