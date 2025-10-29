Apuiat Wind Farm Launches, Ushering in a New Era for Quebec’s Renewable Energy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Boralex Inc Cl A ( (TSE:BLX) ) has provided an update.

The Apuiat Wind Farm, a 200 MW facility developed through a partnership between the Innu communities and Boralex Inc., has commenced commercial operations in Quebec’s Côte-Nord region. This project, the first large-scale wind farm in the area since 2018, marks a significant milestone in Quebec’s renewable energy landscape. It highlights the Innu’s first national energy initiative and is set to provide substantial economic benefits, including royalties and local employment, while supporting Quebec’s energy needs. The project also emphasizes shared governance and the development of Indigenous expertise, setting a precedent for future energy projects in the region.

More about Boralex Inc Cl A

Boralex Inc. is a company involved in the renewable energy industry, focusing on the development and operation of wind, solar, hydroelectric, and thermal power facilities. The company is known for its commitment to sustainable energy solutions and strategic partnerships, particularly in the Canadian and international markets.

