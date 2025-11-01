Aptus Value Housing Releases Q2 Earnings Call Recording

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited ( (IN:APTUS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited has released the audio recording of its earnings conference call for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025. This release, aligned with regulatory requirements, provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market positioning.

More about Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing housing finance solutions. The company primarily offers home loans to middle and low-income segments, aiming to cater to the underserved markets in India.

Average Trading Volume: 123,385

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 159.1B INR

