APTT Schedules Q1 2024 Performance Briefing

Asian Pay Television Trust (APTT) is set to reveal its financial and business performance for the first quarter of 2024 ahead of market opening on 15 May 2024. Investors and analysts can anticipate a virtual briefing post-announcement to discuss these results, with details available on APTT’s website. APTT, a pioneer in pay-TV and broadband business trusts in Asia, aims for stable returns for its unitholders through mature, cash-generative operations.

