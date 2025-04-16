APTT Completes Refinancing of Onshore and Offshore Facilities

Asian Pay Television ( (SG:S7OU) ) has issued an announcement.

APTT Management Pte. Limited announced the successful financial close of its refinancing agreements for both onshore and offshore facilities. The onshore facilities have been refinanced for seven years, while the offshore facilities have a three-year term, extendable by two years. This refinancing provides APTT with improved visibility on debt servicing commitments and cash flows, ensuring stability in its financial operations for at least the next three years.

More about Asian Pay Television

APTT is the first listed business trust in Asia focused on pay-TV and broadband businesses. It has an investment mandate to acquire controlling interests in and to own, operate, and maintain mature, cash-generative pay-TV and broadband businesses in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. The trust is managed by APTT Management Pte. Limited, which aims to provide unitholders with stable and sustainable distributions.

YTD Price Performance: -25.00%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $108.4M

See more data about S7OU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue