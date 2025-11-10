Aptitude Software Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Aptitude Software Group plc ( (GB:APTD) ) has issued an announcement.

Aptitude Software Group plc announced that as of 31 October 2025, its issued share capital consists of 56,391,693 Ordinary Shares, with 500,000 held in treasury, resulting in 55,891,693 exercisable voting rights. This update is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules, impacting how they manage their interests in the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:APTD) stock is a Hold with a £319.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aptitude Software Group plc stock, see the GB:APTD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:APTD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:APTD is a Neutral.

Aptitude Software Group plc has a solid financial foundation with stable profitability and a strong balance sheet. However, technical indicators show mixed signals, and the stock appears overvalued based on its P/E ratio. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events limits additional context.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:APTD stock, click here.

More about Aptitude Software Group plc

Aptitude Software Group plc operates in the software industry, providing financial management software solutions. The company focuses on delivering products that enhance financial control and reporting for businesses, catering to a market that demands robust financial software tools.

Average Trading Volume: 43,628

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £159.2M

