Aptitude Software Announces Change in Major Holdings

Aptitude Software Group plc has announced a change in its major holdings, with FIL Limited reducing its voting rights from 5.25% to 4.342%. This adjustment in shareholding reflects a disposal of voting rights by FIL Limited, which could impact the company’s shareholder structure and influence future decision-making processes.

Aptitude Software Group plc is a UK-based company operating in the software industry. The company focuses on providing financial management software solutions designed to help businesses manage complex financial data and processes efficiently.

