Aptitude Software Advances Share Buyback Program

Aptitude Software Group plc, a leading provider of finance transformation software, has recently bought back 16,000 of its own shares at a price of 335 pence each, which will be held in treasury. Following this transaction, the total number of shares in issue has decreased to 56,648,998, excluding those held in treasury. The move is part of an ongoing Share Buyback Programme aimed at increasing shareholder value.

