Aptevo Therapeutics Raises $7.45M Through Stock Sale

Aptevo Therapeutics ( (APVO) ) has shared an update.

On June 18, 2025, Aptevo Therapeutics entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the sale of common stock and warrants, raising approximately $7.45 million in net proceeds. The funds will be used for clinical program funding and general corporate purposes. The offering closed on June 20, 2025, and involved the issuance of shares and warrants, subject to stockholder approval for warrant exercisability. This strategic move is expected to support Aptevo’s ongoing development efforts and strengthen its position in the biotechnology sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (APVO) stock is a Buy with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aptevo Therapeutics stock, see the APVO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on APVO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, APVO is a Underperform.

Aptevo Therapeutics’ stock score is significantly impacted by its challenging financial performance, marked by declining revenues, high leverage, and negative cash flows. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, while the valuation is weakened by persistent losses. However, promising developments in its oncology pipeline offer potential upside if successfully executed.

More about Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapies for the treatment of cancer, utilizing its proprietary ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 2,295,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.88M

